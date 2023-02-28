How to bet the NBA Superstar Super Boost Tuesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Tuesday’s NBA slate.
Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard to score 30+ points each has been boosted to +125! The terms are as follows:
- Pacers vs. Mavericks on 02/28 at 8:30 p.m. EST
- Trail Blazers vs. Warriors on 02/28 at 10:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Luka Doncic & Damian Lillard 30+ Points Each (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +125
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 2/28 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Over the past seven games, Doncic is averaging 33.6 PPG.
- Over the past seven games, Lillard is averaging 41.3 PPG.
- Doncic has scored more than 30 points in five of his past 10 games — 2/15/23 vs. DEN (37 points); 2/13/23 vs. MIN (33 points); 2/2/23 vs. NOP (31 points); 1/30/23 vs. DET (53 points); 1/24/23 vs. WAS (41 points)
- Lillard has scored more than 30 points in eight of his past 10 games — 2/26/23 vs. HOU (71 points); 2/14/23 vs. WAS (39 points); 2/13/23 vs. LAL (40 points); 2/10/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/8/23 vs. GSW (33 points); 2/4/23 vs. CHI (40 points); 2/1/23 vs. MEM (42 points); 1/30/23 vs. ATL (42 points)
