How to bet the NBA Superstar Super Boost Tuesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Tuesday’s NBA slate.

Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard to score 30+ points each has been boosted to +125! The terms are as follows:

Pacers vs. Mavericks on 02/28 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors on 02/28 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Luka Doncic & Damian Lillard 30+ Points Each (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +125

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 2/28 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Over the past seven games, Doncic is averaging 33.6 PPG.

Over the past seven games, Lillard is averaging 41.3 PPG.

Doncic has scored more than 30 points in five of his past 10 games — 2/15/23 vs. DEN (37 points); 2/13/23 vs. MIN (33 points); 2/2/23 vs. NOP (31 points); 1/30/23 vs. DET (53 points); 1/24/23 vs. WAS (41 points)

Lillard has scored more than 30 points in eight of his past 10 games — 2/26/23 vs. HOU (71 points); 2/14/23 vs. WAS (39 points); 2/13/23 vs. LAL (40 points); 2/10/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/8/23 vs. GSW (33 points); 2/4/23 vs. CHI (40 points); 2/1/23 vs. MEM (42 points); 1/30/23 vs. ATL (42 points)

