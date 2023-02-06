How to bet Monday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.

Get Jalen Hurts or Miles Sanders to get a rushing TD boosted from -170 to +100! The terms are as follows:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 pm ET

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Hurts or Sanders Rushing Touchdown (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

Max bet varies by cohort

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires at 9:00 p.m. ET on 2/6

You must select the boost in your bet slip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets- Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Hurts has a rushing touchdown in seven of his past 10 games, including three rushing touchdowns vs. the Bears on 12/18/22.

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in four of his past 10 games, including three (1/29/23 vs. SF; 12/11/22 vs. NYG; and 11/27/22 vs. GB) with two rushing touchdowns.

In games Hurts has played, one of the two has rushed for a TD in 16 of 18 games.

Hurts has rushed for 15 TDs this year and Sanders 13.

The Chiefs allowed 10 rushing touchdowns this season, compared to 33 passing touchdowns.

The Chiefs were eighth in rushing defense, allowing 107.2 yards per game.

The Eagles had 32 rushing touchdowns this season, compared to 25 passing touchdowns.

The Eagles were fifth in rushing, posting 147.6 rushing yards per game.

