How to bet Monday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.
Get Jalen Hurts or Miles Sanders to get a rushing TD boosted from -170 to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 pm ET
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Hurts or Sanders Rushing Touchdown (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- Max bet varies by cohort
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires at 9:00 p.m. ET on 2/6
- You must select the boost in your bet slip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets- Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Hurts has a rushing touchdown in seven of his past 10 games, including three rushing touchdowns vs. the Bears on 12/18/22.
- Sanders has a rushing touchdown in four of his past 10 games, including three (1/29/23 vs. SF; 12/11/22 vs. NYG; and 11/27/22 vs. GB) with two rushing touchdowns.
- In games Hurts has played, one of the two has rushed for a TD in 16 of 18 games.
- Hurts has rushed for 15 TDs this year and Sanders 13.
- The Chiefs allowed 10 rushing touchdowns this season, compared to 33 passing touchdowns.
- The Chiefs were eighth in rushing defense, allowing 107.2 yards per game.
- The Eagles had 32 rushing touchdowns this season, compared to 25 passing touchdowns.
- The Eagles were fifth in rushing, posting 147.6 rushing yards per game.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.