NBA Picks for February 6: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Got a few plays that jumped out on DraftKings Sportsbook as a result of the news surrounding two of the NBA’s premier guards.

Not sure how this one doesn’t have a double-digit spread following the Kyrie Irving news. After opening at six points, there’s only been a 1.5-point bump. That’s not nearly enough of a move in the wake of the Nets losing its second-best player while their best player is still sidelined. On top of that, Ben Simmons is questionable to play. (Quite honestly, I don’t know that him playing in this setting would be a good thing for Brooklyn.)

If Irving was still in Brooklyn, this number would make sense against a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But he’s gone, and these two stars are not on the injury report. Even if one of the Clippers’ stars got scratched late, this would be a solid number. Plus, the Clippers are 9-7 ATS as road favorites, and Brooklyn is only 2-3 ATS as home underdogs.

Nothing wrong with taking OKC to win at +145, but I’d rather take the points since we’re getting them.

On top of being given points at a good price in a spot I think they can win, going with OKC ATS has been one of the best bets all season long. (Hopefully, most already knew that.) On top of being an NBA-best 32-19-1 ATS, the Thunder also do a better job of covering as road underdogs than anyone else (15-5-1). And after a win, they’re 14-9-1 ATS.

Golden State, on the other hand, is only 10-15-1 ATS following a win. The Warriors are also 11-10-1 ATS as home favorites. But most important of all, the Warriors are without Stephen Curry for the foreseeable future.

Without Curry on the floor this season, Golden State is 7-8 straight up and 8-7 ATS. However, the Warriors have only been favored in four of those 15 games. In those four, Golden State is only 1-3 ATS.

