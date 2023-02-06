Waste Management Phoenix Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Scottsdale, Ariz. this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. TPC Scottsdale will be the host, and measures as a 7,261-yard par 71 with Bermuda grass greens. The field this week is stacked, as 18 of the top 20 players in the world will be in attendance, including the 2023 debut for World No. 1, Rory McIlroy.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

This is just an insane number on a former major champion and current 21st ranked player in world. Lowry currently has the same odds to win as Chris Kirk. No offense to the latter, but come on, that’s just plain disrespectful. It’s not even like Lowry is playing bad right now either. He missed the cut his last time out at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (DP World Tour), but before that posted three top-25s and a win at the BMW PGA Championship across his past six starts.

He hasn’t played the WMPO in five years, but does have a T6 and T16 to his name in three career starts here. Lowry’s long term rolling numbers look incredibly strong as well, as he ranks eighth in this field in SG: Ball-Striking and ninth in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 48 rounds.

This is virtually an auto-bet at this number based on merit alone, but Lowry’s course history, recent form and course history all line up pretty well, making this a slam dunk.

With all the star power in the field this week, we are getting some really nice numbers on good players. Mitchell is coming off a great performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T4. He went nuts during his final round, gaining two strokes off-the-tee and 2.79 strokes on approach.

Mitchell is one of the best pure ball-strikers in the world, especially off-the-tee, where he sits third in this field across his past 48 rounds, trailing only Jon Rahm and Cameron Young. He’s also played well at TPC Scottsdale over the years, making the cut in three of his four starts, with a career best T10 finish last year.

Mitchell has been coming on of late, and getting 80/1 here with the way he’s been striking the ball seems like massive value. Just as a feather in the cap, Mitchell is also .13 strokes better per round on Bermuda greens compared to other surfaces.

