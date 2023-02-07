How to bet Tuesday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.

Choose the first team to score and get odds boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 pm ET

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Chiefs or Eagles for 1st to Score (under ‘Game Props - 1st Score’)

Boosted Odds: +150

Max bet varies by cohort

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires at 9:00 p.m. ET on 2/7

You must select the boost in your bet slip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)

Key Stats

The Chiefs have been the first to 15 points in eight of their last nine games.

The Eagles have scored last in each of their last four games against AFC opponents.

Travis Kelce has scored the first touchdown in each of the Chiefs’ last two games.

The current odds for the top 15 options for first TD scorer on DraftKings Sportsbook are:

