How to bet Tuesday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.
Choose the first team to score and get odds boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 pm ET
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Chiefs or Eagles for 1st to Score (under ‘Game Props - 1st Score’)
- Boosted Odds: +150
- Max bet varies by cohort
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires at 9:00 p.m. ET on 2/7
- You must select the boost in your bet slip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- The Chiefs have been the first to 15 points in eight of their last nine games.
- The Eagles have scored last in each of their last four games against AFC opponents.
- Travis Kelce has scored the first touchdown in each of the Chiefs’ last two games.
- The current odds for the top 15 options for first TD scorer on DraftKings Sportsbook are:
