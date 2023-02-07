NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 7

Tuesday sets us up with a six-game betting card in the NBA on DraftKings Sportsbook. I haven’t played anything yet, but a familiar first half trend, along with a rebound prop do stand out to me if you’re looking for some action. With all eyes on LeBron James and when he’ll break the record, I’m likely passing on that situation.

We’ve hit this one several times throughout the season, with the Knicks the best first half team in the NBA — 37-16-2 1H ATS overall. That record travels as well, with New York 17-9 1H ATS away from home.

The Magic have far exceeded expectations this season, but they’ve also been a much better bet on the road this season. With a healthy Knicks team coming to Orlando, a pick’em feels a little short. The Magic haven’t been anything special at home this season, going 12-14 1H ATS, and now the market has caught up to them.

While Orlando is running a bit hot, the Knicks have thrived when priced cheap in the first half. New York is fresh off a comeback victory over the Sixers, maybe bringing some momentum into this one.

If we’re talking Nets props, I’d assume most of you are interested in Cam Thomas’ point prop. The dude dropped 44 points in 29 minutes on Saturday, and then another 47 points on Monday night against the Clippers. He did so on a wild 31-of-52 shooting, but that likely just inflates his props moving forward.

So let’s look to back Claxton on the glass here, who’s been a little more under-the-radar, but playing super well. If we go back to January 8, Claxton is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game, but has a few games going way under the mark that skew the numbers. While it’s possible he struggles and has one of those low-rebounding games against DeAndre Ayton, I think we have enough of a sample here to trust Claxton to exceed this mark.

In those games since January 8, Claxon has 11 or more rebounds in 11 of 14 games played — one of which was against Phoenix. Even with Ben Simmons expected to return on Tuesday, I trust the expanded role we’ve seen Claxton play lately — last two games have been 13 boards in 37 minutes against Washington, and then 16 rebounds in 36 minutes against the Clippers.

