How to bet Wednesday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.

Get Miles Sanders and Isaiah Pacheco to rush for 10-plus yards each in the first quarter boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 pm ET

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Miles Sanders and Isaiah Pacheco 10+ 1Q Rushing Yards Each (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +150

Max bet varies by cohort

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires at 09:00 p.m. ET on 2/8

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)

Key Stats

The Chiefs were 20th in rushing, posting 115.9 rushing yards per game.

The Chiefs were eighth in rushing defense, allowing 107.2 yards per game.

The Eagles were fifth in rushing, posting 147.6 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles were T16 in rushing defense, allowing 121.6 yards per game.

Isaiah Pacheco has rushed for more than 50 yards in eight of his past 10 games.

Miles Sanders has rushed for more than 50 yards in five of his past 10 games.

