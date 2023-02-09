How to bet Thursday’s Big Game Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different Big Game prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 6-9 p.m. ET.
Get Any Team To Score 30+ points boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on 2/12/23 at 6:30 pm ET
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on ‘Any Team to Score 30+ Points’ (under ’Game Props - Scoring Specials)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- Max bet varies by cohort
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires at 9:00 p.m. ET on 2/9
- You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets- Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CA-ON (19+), CT, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- The Chiefs and Eagles each average 28.7 points for.
- The Chiefs average 21.5 points against.
- The Eagles average 18.8 points against.
- The Chiefs' average total game points is 50.3.
- The Eagles' average total game points is 47.6.
- Each of the Eagles’ last six postseason games have gone UNDER the total points line.
- The Eagles defeated the Giants and 49ers by a combined 55 points.
- The Chiefs have been the first to 15 points in eight of their last nine games.
- The Eagles have failed to cover the spread in each of their five previous games at State Farm Stadium.
- State Farm Stadium has seen an average of 48.3 points per game, with the O/U record at 4-4.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.