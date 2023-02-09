NBA Picks for February 9: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

This NBA trade deadline has sure been something else. Despite all the movement, there are still some plays that stand out on DraftKings Sportsbook Thursday.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DeMar DeRozan is questionable, but him not playing isn’t enough reason for this spread to be so close — let alone the Nets being favored. But that works just fine for those of us who like the Bulls here.

Nothing wrong with taking Chicago straight up, but I’d rather take the extra 1.5 points with the price being nearly the same. Still, there’s nothing wrong with taking them straight up at +100.

As road dogs, the Bulls are 8-11 straight up. While that may not seem like a great number, it’s the sixth-best record in that setting in the NBA. But, they’re even better ATS in Thursday’s scenario, sitting at 11-7-1 ATS as road dogs.

This Nets team will try to put up a fight now that Spencer Dinwiddie is back in Brooklyn, but they simply won’t have enough talent to hang consistently with even fringe-playoff teams like Chicago.

Speaking of Dinwiddie, I do expect him to attempt to put on a show in his return to Brooklyn. On top of this being the franchise that helped him blossom at the NBA level, Dinwiddie is also facing a franchise that didn’t give him a chance beyond the G League early in his career. He likes to come at the Bulls. Earlier in the season vs. Chicago, he dropped 27 points, which is comfortably over his point total for Thursday (20.5).

Plus, Dinwiddie has been shooting well from deep of late, and his season-long 40.5% 3-point percentage is plenty impressive. Chicago may limit opponents’ work along the arc, but Dinwiddie is in line for a lot of shot volume, too. If you’re looking to maximize on his return to Brooklyn, pairing this prop with the over on Dinwiddie’s points prop (20.5) via the Sam Game Parlay function on DraftKings Sportsbook provides +140 odds.

The Lakers have been pretty good ATS as home underdogs, but they’re going to be a bit thin on Thursday. Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and a couple other lesser-role players are gone following LA’s deadline deals. While D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt might be significant upgrades for the remainder of the season, the moves leave the Lakers short-handed against a red-hot Bucks team.

Milwaukee is also 12-7-1 ATS in non-conference games. Furthermore, the Bucks have covered in eight of the last 12 games in which they’ve been favored.

