How to bet the Kevin Durant Super Boost Wednesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Wednesday’s NBA slate to help celebrate Kevin Durant’s first game as a member of the Suns.
Durant 15+ Points, 1+ Threes, & Suns to Win has been boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets on 3/1 at 7:10 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Kevin Durant 15+ Points, 1+ Threes, & Suns to Win (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 3/1 at 7:10 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Durant has scored more than 15 points in each of his past 10 games (while with the Nets) — 1/8/23 vs. MIA (17 points); 1/6/23 vs. the Pelicans (33 points); 1/4/23 vs. CHI (44 points); 1/2/23 vs. SAS (25 points); 12/31/22 vs. CHA (23 points); 12/28/22 vs. ATL (26 points); 12/26/22 vs. CLE (32 points); 12/23/22 vs. MIL (24 points); 12/21/22 vs. GSW (23 points); and 12/18/22 vs. DET (43 points)
- Durant has made more than one 3-pointer in five of his past 10 games (while with the Nets) — 1/6/23 vs. the Pelicans (4 3PM); 1/4/23 vs. CHI (5 3PM); 12/26/22 vs. CLE (5 3PM); 12/23/22 vs. MIL (2 3PM); and 12/18/22 vs. DET (3 3PM)
- The Suns have won each of their last four games vs. the Hornets
- The Hornets are allowing opponents to shoot 36.3% on 3-pointers.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.