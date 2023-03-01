How to bet the Kevin Durant Super Boost Wednesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Wednesday’s NBA slate to help celebrate Kevin Durant’s first game as a member of the Suns.

Durant 15+ Points, 1+ Threes, & Suns to Win has been boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets on 3/1 at 7:10 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Kevin Durant 15+ Points, 1+ Threes, & Suns to Win (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 3/1 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Durant has scored more than 15 points in each of his past 10 games (while with the Nets) — 1/8/23 vs. MIA (17 points); 1/6/23 vs. the Pelicans (33 points); 1/4/23 vs. CHI (44 points); 1/2/23 vs. SAS (25 points); 12/31/22 vs. CHA (23 points); 12/28/22 vs. ATL (26 points); 12/26/22 vs. CLE (32 points); 12/23/22 vs. MIL (24 points); 12/21/22 vs. GSW (23 points); and 12/18/22 vs. DET (43 points)

Durant has made more than one 3-pointer in five of his past 10 games (while with the Nets) — 1/6/23 vs. the Pelicans (4 3PM); 1/4/23 vs. CHI (5 3PM); 12/26/22 vs. CLE (5 3PM); 12/23/22 vs. MIL (2 3PM); and 12/18/22 vs. DET (3 3PM)

The Suns have won each of their last four games vs. the Hornets

The Hornets are allowing opponents to shoot 36.3% on 3-pointers.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.