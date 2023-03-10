Massachusetts Sports Betting: Boston Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

Hello, Massachusetts! DraftKings Sportsbook will be LIVE in your state on March 10! You will have access to place Same Game Parlays (SGP), live bets, multi-leg parlays and futures bets on your favorite sports teams. You will be able to place bets on your local sports teams, such as the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and New England Patriots, along with your other favorite teams across sports. Welcome to the DraftKings Sportsbook family, and be sure to take advantage of promos exclusive to Massachusetts residents!

With all the excitement, let us highlight a few Massachusetts-based bets you can consider making on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics are primed for a playoff run and now it could be a profitable one with DraftKings Sportsbook coming to Massachusetts. They trail only the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference and are projected to be a top seed in the playoffs. Boston fell short in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but are primed for yet another deep run if they can build momentum down the stretch.

You don’t need us to tell you that Tatum is one of the game’s brightest stars. Through 61 games he is averaging 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Tatum made his fourth straight All-Star Game in 2023 and dropped 55 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. He is a problem for whatever defense Boston plays against and seems to always have an advantage.

The Bruins are having another standout season. They are sitting atop the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference. As of March 8, Boston had the most wins in the entire NHL. It is no surprise with how well that they have been playing that they have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Pasta continues to excel on the ice. Boston is taking notice as they have signed him to an 8-year, $90 million extension. Pastrnak has played in 62 games this season and he leads the team with 84 points, 44 goals and 40 assists. He is going to have to remain consistent if he wants to catch Connor McDavid for the Hart Trophy, but there is still a chance with 20 games to go.

Bad news, Boston. Aaron Judge is back with the New York Yankees and Xander Bogaerts was allowed to sign with the San Diego Padres in free agency. Shortstop Trevor Story will miss part of the season rehabbing his injury. Without reliable replacements waiting in the wings, the line for Red Sox wins this year is set at 77.5. They did at least one solid thing this offseason, locking down third baseman Rafael Devers to an 11-year, $300 million extension.

Devers has a good shot at throwing his name into the MVP conversation this year. People will be overlooking Boston in a tough AL East. Devers played 141 games last year and slashed .295/.358/.521. He had 164 total hits including 42 doubles and 27 home runs with 88 RBI. Devers was a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award, Silver Slugger Award and All-MLB Team.

It has been gloomy since Tom Brady left New England. The AFC East is going to be tough yet again in 2023-2024. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the division and the New York Jets have gained traction, but that depends on how their quarterback situation shapes up. New England may not have the most competitive roster, but if they continue to improve and have Bill Belichick still calling the shots on the field, anything can happen.

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place an SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

