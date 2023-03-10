NBA Picks for March 10: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s NBA slate.

The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back, so there’s no injury report out on their end as of writing. Definitely something to monitor throughout the day, but their top players should be good to go.

Brooklyn is playing motivated basketball of late, winning three of their last four and losing to the Bucks by just five points. The Nets still managed to cover vs. Milwaukee, bringing them to 4-1 ATS this month — their lone failed cover during this stretch came on March 1.

It’s tough to put too much weight on any season-long Nets numbers because of the significant roster changes, but there are some trends of note with Minnesota. Against the East, the Timberwolves are 7-15 ATS. They’re also 7-14 ATS as home favorites.

When LeBron James is out, this is a number Davis normally gets over comfortably. But, the Raptors present a challenging matchup.

Looking at some of the other bigs the Raptors have seen, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis each saw their under hit in their latest game vs. Toronto. On top of that, Davis has also never gone over this number in a meeting with Pascal Siakam. Friday also marks the sixth time Davis’ points prop has dropped from his previous game’s total after the over hit. In this very specific setting, the under on his points prop is 3-2.

As far as the moneyline play goes: If the Raptors can limit the damage Davis does — which I expect them to — then the Lakers are going to have a tough time winning.

