What to Know About the DraftKings Sportsbook College Basketball Millionaire Bracket

The bracket is set, and the NCAA Tournament will soon be underway! While I’m sure everyone plays in a bracket pool with friends and/or at work, you can up the stakes with our massive College Basketball Millionaire Bracket on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Let’s breakdown some of the details.

Pick the correct answers by the start of the March Madness games to win a piece of a guaranteed prize pool. The contest allows users to pick the results of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament games for a chance at winning cash prizes. Each correct selection will give a user points. Points received are designated by which round a team has won.

Round / Points Received

1 / 10 points

2 / 20 points

3 (Rd of 16) / 40 points

4 (Rd of 8) / 80 points

5 (Last 4) / 160 points

6 (Championship) / 320 points

The Contestant with the highest total number of points at the end of the Tournament wins the Contest, receiving a whopping 80% of the prize pool (guaranteed to be at least $1,000,000). After the massive first place prize, there’s a tiered payout scale that ensures to top-thousand contests will turn a profit in the contest.

As part of every Contestant’s entry, they are asked to predict the final total points scored in the Championship game of the Tournament. The closest predicted score to the final total points scored in the Championship game of the Tournament will be used to break any ties between Contestants who finish the Contest with the exact same number of points.

In the event multiple Contestants finish with the same number of total points and the same (closest) total point prediction for the Championship game, such Contestants shall evenly split the portion of the Prize Pool associated with the tied finishing positions.

Colleges located in jurisdictions where 1) the Contest is offered, and 2) betting on local colleges within that jurisdiction is prohibited, are not eligible to be picked (each, an “Excluded College”). All users will automatically be given the team playing against the Excluded College as their pick for that game.

The picks can be made for games being played in all rounds of the Tournament. All selections will lock once the first game tips off, the timing of which will be made known to the entrants in advance of the Contest start time. All prizes will be paid out upon the completion of the tournament.

