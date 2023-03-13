NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 13

We’re approaching the final stretch of the NBA season, and every game matters at this point. Now, let’s switch things up. Instead of breaking down multiple bets across the slate, I have created a parlay. You can find it on DraftKings Sportsbook in the card shown below!

Al Horford Over 1.5 Threes

Horford has emerged as one of the best sharpshooters in the league this year.

That is not hyperbole. The 36-year-old actually leads the NBA in 3-point percentage at 45.7% at the moment. It’s not like Horford is only taking a couple long-range shots per game, either, he’s committed to letting it fly.

The big man has hit at least two threes in seven straight games, and tonight’s he’s facing one of the most undisciplined defenses in the NBA. There’s more than a good chance Houston leaves Horford open from behind the arc on multiple occasions, and if that happens, he’ll likely connect on a few triples.

Steph Curry 4+ Threes

Speaking of threes, why not throw the greatest long-range shooter of all-time into this parlay?

Curry has hit at least four threes in 12 of his last 13 games. TWELVE of his last THIRTEEN. Even for Steph, that’s remarkable consistency. We shouldn’t be that surprised though, this is what the guy does for a living. Need I say more?

Tyler Herro 20+ Points

On a team full of inconsistent scorers — sorry Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo fans — Herro is a dependable offensive option. He doesn’t always generate headlines, but he puts the ball in the basket.

Herro is averaging over 20 points per game this year, and he has hit this mark in four of his last six games. It’s also worth noting that Utah allows the second-most points to opposing shooting guards per game, which obviously bodes well for Herro.

Trae Young 25+ Points

The Hawks may be incredibly inconsistent, but Young is still putting up ridiculous offensive numbers, averaging 26.8 points and 10.1 assists per game. Tonight, we don’t care about his playmaking, all that matters is him putting the ball in the hoop.

Luckily for us, he’s pretty good at that. Young has hit the 25-point mark in seven of his last nine games. He’s also coming off a matchup against Boston in which he dropped 35 and saw a ridiculous 40.3% usage rate. As long as Atlanta keeps putting the ball in his hands, I feel comfortable taking the over here.

