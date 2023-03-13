How to bet the Dunkin’ Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Dunkin’ Super Boost promo for Monday’s NBA slate featuring Celtics’ all-stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Tatum and Brown to score 55+ combined points has been boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets on 03/13 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 55+ Combined Points (3/13) (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 3/13 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Tatum and Brown have averaged 59.6 combined PPG in their last 5 games. We've boosted the both of them to combine for 55+ points to +100!
Key Stats
- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have averaged 59.6 points combined in their last five games.
- Jayson Tatum has scored at least 30 points in six of his past 10 games — 3/11/23 vs. ATL (34 points); 3/8/23 vs. POR (30 points); 3/5/23 vs. NYK (40 points); 3/1/23 vs. CLE (41 points); 2/23/23 vs. IND (31 points) and 2/15/23 vs. DET (38 points).
- Jaylen Brown has scored at least 25 points in six of his past 10 games — 3/6/23 vs. CLE (32 points); 3/5/23 vs. NYK (29 points); 3/3/23 vs. BKN (35 points); 2/25/23 vs. PHI (26 points); 2/23/23 vs. IND (30 points); and 2/3/23 vs. PHX (27 points).
- Tatum and Brown have combined for more than 55 points in five recent games — 3/11/23 vs. ATL (58 combined points); 3/5/23 vs. NYK (69 combined points); 3/3/23 vs. BKN (57 combined points); 3/1/23 vs. CLE (57 combined points); 2/23/23 vs. IND (61 combined points).
- The Rockets have allowed an average of 118.5 points allowed per game.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.