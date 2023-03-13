How to bet the Dunkin’ Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Dunkin’ Super Boost promo for Monday’s NBA slate featuring Celtics’ all-stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum and Brown to score 55+ combined points has been boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets on 03/13 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 55+ Combined Points (3/13) (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 3/13 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Tatum and Brown have averaged 59.6 combined PPG in their last 5 games. We've boosted the both of them to combine for 55+ points to +100!



Get the Dunkin' Duo here: https://t.co/z54OAUOqI5 | #BetLocal pic.twitter.com/1PsPyGElNd — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 13, 2023

Key Stats

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have averaged 59.6 points combined in their last five games.

Jayson Tatum has scored at least 30 points in six of his past 10 games — 3/11/23 vs. ATL (34 points); 3/8/23 vs. POR (30 points); 3/5/23 vs. NYK (40 points); 3/1/23 vs. CLE (41 points); 2/23/23 vs. IND (31 points) and 2/15/23 vs. DET (38 points).

Jaylen Brown has scored at least 25 points in six of his past 10 games — 3/6/23 vs. CLE (32 points); 3/5/23 vs. NYK (29 points); 3/3/23 vs. BKN (35 points); 2/25/23 vs. PHI (26 points); 2/23/23 vs. IND (30 points); and 2/3/23 vs. PHX (27 points).

Tatum and Brown have combined for more than 55 points in five recent games — 3/11/23 vs. ATL (58 combined points); 3/5/23 vs. NYK (69 combined points); 3/3/23 vs. BKN (57 combined points); 3/1/23 vs. CLE (57 combined points); 2/23/23 vs. IND (61 combined points).

The Rockets have allowed an average of 118.5 points allowed per game.

