Valspar Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR wraps up its Florida swing this week, as the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort hosts the Valspar Championship. The course measures as a 7,340-yard par 71 and features Bermuda grass greens. The field this week is far weaker than we have seen over the past few events, but still features the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and two-time defending champion, Sam Burns.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Hadwin has had a phenomenal start to the season, making nine of his first 10 cuts with four top-13 finishes. He was great last week at THE PLAYERS as well, finishing in a tie for 13th while gaining 7.4 strokes ball-striking in the process. This is nothing new, however, as Hadwin ranks fifth in this field in that department over his past 24 rounds, as well as sitting fifth in SG: Total and seventh in SG: Tee-to-Green in that same time frame.

Hadwin has been feast or famine at Innisbrook in his career, having posted a win here in 2017, along with a T12 and T7 (last season). He’s also finished T71 and missed three cuts and in his other four starts. However, he’s simply playing too well right now to expect one of those latter performances this week.

Due to the lack of overall field strength, we’re going to have to bite the bullet a bit here and back Hadwin at 25/1. It’s all relative this week, as there’s just not a ton of value at the top of the board.

The reason we are getting this number on McNealy is due to the injury he sustained during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in early February. Prior to that, he was absolutely rolling, having posted four top-12 finishes across his previous five starts, and an additional T18 and T27 as well. After missing the cut at the WMPO, McNealy took a month off before returning for THE PLAYERS Championship last week, where he made the cut, but finished T60.

With the strength of this field being what it is, I’m just happy McNealy was able to make it through four full rounds last week, because if he’s truly healthy he can absolutely contend here. Over his past 48 rounds in this field, he ranks No. 1 in SG: Putting and ninth in SG: Total.

At 45/1 in this spot, McNealy becomes a very strong bet on talent play, as would be at least 10 points shorter if he was not just coming off an injury.

