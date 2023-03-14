NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 14

With March Madness on the horizon, Julian Edlow has shifted his focus to college hoops. I’ve been highlighting my favorite NBA best bets for a few weeks now, and we’re back at it today. Without further ado, let’s break down Tuesday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs

Paolo Banchero Over 31.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists (-120)

If you’ve been following my daily picks over the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen Paolo’s name pop up frequently. The logic behind that is simple, I think he’s been somewhat consistently undervalued.

Banchero has seen a usage rate of 29% or higher in four of his last five games, and that has resulted in significant production. The Rookie of the Year favorite has surpassed 31.5 PRA consistently over that stretch. A notable storyline to follow throughout the day is Franz Wagner’s availability. Wagner is currently questionable with an ankle sprain. If he’s unable to suit up, Banchero’s usage rate — and production — should spike against a poor Spurs defense.

Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-105)

The guy is averaging a triple-double on the season. I had to make this pick at some point, right?

Denver is in the midst of a complete free fall, having lost three straight games. Something has to change, and it all starts with the Joker. Jokic has picked up his offensive aggressiveness as of late despite the losses, scoring 35-plus points in back-to-back games. We don’t need him to score that much tonight, and I honestly doubt he will against Toronto’s stout defensive frontcourt.

As I mentioned earlier, Jokic doesn’t need any help to record a triple-double, but he could get some on Tuesday. Jamal Murray is currently questionable due to injury management. If he sits, Jokic will have to take on even more of Denver’s playmaking duties. Toronto is tough at home, so I doubt we’re in blowout territory with this matchup. If Jokic plays 35-plus minutes, he should have little trouble recording yet another triple-double.

