March Madness Picks: NCAA Basketball Best Bets for First Four on DraftKings Sportsbook

Selection Sunday is in the rearview and the NCAA Tournament is set to get underway. But before the full dose of Madness gets underway on Thursday, we have two nights of the First Four games as our appetizer. I’ve got small plays on a game each night to get us going. Let’s breakdown some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State (Tuesday 9:10pm ET)

I had a lean on this game and I’m going to end up firing on it. Pittsburgh has just been too good away from home and too good as an underdog to pass on them. The Panthers are a combined 11-4-1 ATS away from their home floor this season, and an insane 9-4-1 ATS as a dog (winning seven of them outright). Miss State might be a little more tested out of the SEC, but this is the worst shooting team from distance in the tournament, and I expect that to play a factor. Good guard play, size and veteran leadership should propel the Panthers to a win here in Dayton.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern (Wednesday 6:40pm ET)

Yup, here we are in March Madness backing a team with a 14-20 record during the season, now as a favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers came out of the SWAC as the 8-seed in the conference tournament, now peaking at the right time. Texas Southern is 4-1 now on a neutral floor, and should be comfortable in a game like this. Fairleigh Dickinson is one of those teams that actually lost their conference championship game (to Merrimack), but got in because the winner was ineligible (change that rule). The Knights’ toughest test all season was likely playing at Pitt — where they lost by 22 as 14.5-point dogs. Texas Southern might not have a good record, but they certainly are tested — playing non-conference games against San Francisco, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Oral Roberts, Houston, Auburn and Kansas! What a freaking schedule! That’s about all I need to see. Give me the hotter team that’s gotten a taste of really stepping up the competition this season. That should help the Tiger immensely in this one.

