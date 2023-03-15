NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 15

I know, I know. How can anyone focus on the NBA with March Madness set to kick off tomorrow? Nevertheless, that’s what I’m here to do, and we have seven matchups on tonight’s slate. Without further ado, let’s break down Wednesday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Over 222 (-110)

This game total just feels a bit too low.

The Cavaliers and Sixers are advertised as defensive juggernauts, but both teams have been scoring effectively as of late. Philly has racked up 117-plus points in seven of its last eight games, while the Cavs have finished with 114-or-more in five of their last six.

In today’s NBA, as long as teams aren’t playing incredible defense and the offenses are competent, combining for 223-plus points is relatively easy.

Now, it is worth noting that Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen did miss last night’s game. Allen was recently ruled out with an eye contusion, which actually helps the over due to his fantastic defensive abilities. Mitchell reportedly doesn’t carry an injury designation heading into tonight’s contest, which is more good news for us.

Player Props

Jabari Smith Jr. Over 15.5 Points

Joel Embiid 30+ Points

Julian Edlow may have stolen my pick on The Sweat this morning, but it’s alright. Watch this video to see him break down Smith Jr.’s prop and to see me highlight Embiid’s alternate points prop:

