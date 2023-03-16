NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 16

I know what you’re thinking: March Madness starts today! Who cares about the NBA?

Well, we do! Today, I’m mixing things up. Instead of breaking down all of Wednesday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook, I have decided to create a Same Game Parlay for Pistons-Nuggets. Check it out below with analysis for each leg!

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets Same Game Parlay

Michael Porter Jr. 18+ Points

This man simply loves to get shots up. When Porter Jr. takes the floor he has one goal, and that is to put the ball in the basket.

MPJ has racked up 20-plus points in four of his last six games, and his usage rate is regularly surpassing 23%. As long as he stays out of foul trouble, he should have little trouble racking up the points against an abysmal Detroit defense.

Nikola Jokic Over 10.5 Rebounds

The triple-double machine doing what he does best? Sounds about right.

Jokic has been a monster on the boards this year, averaging just under 12 rebounds per game. He’s racked up at least 11 in nine of his last 10 games, and will be going against an inexperienced James Wiseman tonight. The only realistic thing that could stop Jokic from hitting this number is a massive blowout on Denver’s end, and with how the Nuggets have played lately I don’t expect that to be the case.

Jamal Murray 2+ Threes

Denver’s all-time three pointers leader should continue to fire away from behind the arc. Murray is in the midst of his second-best season from long range, shooting 38.1% from three. He also takes a TON of them on a nightly basis, averaging 6.6 attempts per contest.

Murray has hit at least two triples in six of his last eight games. It’s perfectly reasonable to expect that from him again tonight.

Over 224.5

Denver scores a lot of points.

The Nuggets rank 7th in that department, averaging 116.8 per game. Detroit, on the other hand, ranks near the bottom of the league. That being said, the Pistons still rack up over 111 points per contest.

That’s just how the NBA works nowadays. Even if you’re a horrible team, you find ways to put the ball in the hoop. I’m not expecting a ridiculously high-scoring matchup between these two, but the offenses should be competent enough to combine for 225-plus total points.

Nuggets -5.5

The Nuggets are in the midst of a complete free fall. Denver has lost four straight games, and a few of those defeats were really ugly. So, what is the best way to bounce back after a brutal stretch?

Playing the worst team in the league.

The Pistons currently have a 16-54 record, as they are firmly entrenched in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Detroit is showing no eagerness to win games at this point, and the Nuggets should take advantage of that with a big win to get back on track.

