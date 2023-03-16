 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Massachusetts residents: Double your money if Purdue scores a point on Friday!

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a No Brainer promotion to Massachusetts residents for the Boilermakers’ first-round NCAA tournament game Friday.

By DK Playbook Updated
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Columbus Practice Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Massachusetts! To celebrate, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Mass. residents a No Brainer promo for Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game involving East region No. 1 seed Purdue.

Bay State residents can double their money if the Boilermakers score a point on Friday vs. Fairleigh Dickinson! The terms are as follows:

  • Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue on Friday, 3/17/23 at 6:50 p.m. EST
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Purdue to score 1+ Point (3/17) (under ‘Welcome, Massachusetts!’)
  • Boosted Odds: +100
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 3/17/23 at 6:60 p.m. EST
  • You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in MA

Key Stats

  • Purdue is averaging 73.1 points per game this season.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson is allowing an average of 74.5 points allowed to opponents this season.
  • Purdue is averaging 135.8 total game points this season.
  • Purdue has won the first half in each of its last 16 games against non-AP-ranked opponents.

Hope is here: Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. Visit GameSenseMA.com. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Opt in req. One per customer. Max. bet limits apply. Expires at the start of eligible wagering market. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

More From DraftKings Nation