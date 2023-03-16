UFC Best Bets: Yves Edwards’ Picks for UFC 286 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Playbook welcomes former UFC fighter and current MMA coach Yves Edwards! Yves was one of the best lightweight fighters of his era and has over 20 UFC fights, including UFC bouts against former UFC champions Tony Ferguson and Matt Serra. Yves currently coaches UFC fighter Adrian Yanez and Bellator champion Raufeon Stots.

Below, Yves gives his picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 286.

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

This fight should be a crowd-pleaser. I feel Vettori is more strict with his fundamentals on his feet, but Dolidze has power and aggression on his side. My pick is Dolidze by KO/TKO.

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

This one is an easy pick—I have to go with the undefeated, up-and-coming O’Neill. I feel like this is a grooming fight against a tough, durable veteran to give the UFC an idea of where O’Neill truly stands.

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Bryan Barberena had a good run against some tough opponents in Matt Brown and Robbie Lawler, but dropped a submission loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in his last one. Gunnar Nelson has, in my opinion, an awkward striking style, which I believe will give Barberena problems and allow Nelson to close the distance, get the takedown and the submission.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

I believe we’re all expecting this to be the Fight of the Night; two very solid strikers, one more of a Muay Thai fighter, the other more of a boxer with good leg kicks. Initially when this fight was announced I thought facing a striking specialist would encourage Gaethje to show his All-American wrestling pedigree, but I believe his boxing will be a problem for Fiziev and help him land some of those devastating leg kicks on the seasoned Nak Muay. I’m picking Justin Gaethje to win by decision or third-round knockout.

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

I’ve said it before and I feel it still holds true: in trilogy fights, the man who wins the second matchup more often than not wins the third match. However, this is one of those cases where I can’t say that theory applies after watching Usman dominate for three and a half rounds. We know he has the skills to dominate control and win this rematch. On the other side of that, we know that Leon can dig deep and pull out a fight-ending technique, but how many times does a Hail Mary get answered? It’s a tough one for me to pick, but I have to go with the former champ regaining his throne in London.

