How To Bet the NBA Friday Night Favorites Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for 76ers and Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up an NBA on Friday Night Favorites parlay promotion for tonight’s NBA slate.
Get a 50% profit boost on the 76ers and Cavaliers both to win tonight! The terms are as follows:
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets on 3/17/2023 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 3/17/2023 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use 50% Profit Boost
- Token must be used on NBA paid pre-game parlay with the following legs:
- Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline
- Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline
- After opting in and adding the required legs to your betslip, you will see a boost token to apply to your parlay
- 50% Profit Boost will apply to the winnings (winnings exclude your original bet)
- Max bet varies
- One qualifying bet per user
- If the boost does not appear, refresh the page or try opting in again
- Boost expires on 3/17 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, same game parlays, singles bets, profit boosts, odds boosts, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Tobias Harris has scored 14+ points in each of his last 19 appearances against the Hornets.
- The 76ers have won each of their last six games.
- Tyrese Maxey has scored 23+ points in each of the 76ers’ last six road games.
- The favorites have won each of the Cavaliers’ last nine games.
- Donovan Mitchell has scored 30+ points in each of his last five home appearances against the Wizards.
- The Wizards have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four games on the first leg of a back-to-back.
