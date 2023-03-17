NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 17

March Madness is in full swing, but we’re focusing on a different type of hoops. After creating an NBA Same Game Parlay yesterday, I’m back to your regularly scheduled program of daily best bets. Without further ado, let’s break down Friday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks

Hawks ML (-180)

The Warriors aren’t just one of the worst road teams in the league this year, they’re one of the worst road teams I have ever seen considering the roster’s talent.

Golden State enters this matchup with a 7-27 away record, and watching them play in these situation, it’s honestly surprising that they’ve managed to win seven times. The difference between the squad in San Francisco compared to on the road is night and day.

The Hawks have actually lost back-to-back home games, but in this case that helps us, as we’re getting a slight discount on their moneyline price.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Golden State has lost three straight games in Atlanta, dating all the way back to 2019. So, not only are the Warriors a horrible team on the road, but they’ve struggled historically in State Farm Arena even during the dynasty years.

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

James Harden Over 10.5 Assists (-140)

