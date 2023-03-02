NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 2

The trade deadline in the NHL is fast approaching and there has already been a ton of movement around the league. This Thursday has 10 games on the slate in the NHL with lots of teams who will be sporting new faces. Patrick Kane will be making his Rangers debut as New York hosts the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa also traded for defenseman Jakob Chychrun who could be in the lineup today. The Boston Bruins made numerous deadline moves, adding both Dmitry Orlov and Tyler Bertuzzi. They take on the Buffalo Sabres at home today and are the largest favorites on the slate today at -285.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Maple Leafs Moneyline +100

The Maple Leafs got taken to the cleaners Wednesday night in Edmonton but make for a good bounce-back candidate today. They have gone 6-1 in their last seven games that have followed a loss by three or more goals and as well as 6-3-1 against the Flames across the last 10 meetings. The Maple Leafs are also 14-5 against Western Conference opponents this season and will face a Flames team that has lost six of their last eight games and have allowed four goals in each of their last three losses. Despite the back-to-back situation, the plus money with Toronto is well worth taking on as they’re the superior team and will be in a spot to bounce back quickly against a weaker Western Conference foe.

Kraken Moneyline -110

The Red Wings traded away a core piece of their top six last night in Tyler Bertuzzi and will be short-handed today as a result. It’s tough to consider how the team will view the move considering they are still at least within striking distance of making the playoffs in the East. Detroit is also fresh off losing two straight to Ottawa and has scored just three goals in its last three games. Seattle is coming off a nice slump-busting win against St. Louis and remains a very solid offensive team who has been money on the road this season, compiling an 18-9-3 record. With the Wings’ management trading away key offensive players while in a goal-scoring slump, and the -110 odds on the Moneyline make sense to roll with Seattle.

Panthers Puck Line +140

The Panthers will be short-handed today as both Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett are projected to miss this game. Luckily for them, they have a deep forward core and will also be facing a Predators team who is even more short-handed. They just unloaded one of their top defensemen in Mattias Ekholm and will be without the services of Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg up front. Florida’s offense is still the far better unit and will be eager to avenge a 7-3 loss to Nashville from a couple of weeks ago. Taking them to cover the Puck Line at solid +140 odds at home today looks like a solid way to attack this game.

Considering the opponent, these are very fair odds for Buchnevich to score a goal. The St. Louis winger has been playing a ton since Vladimir Tarasenko was traded and has now averaged over 22 minutes of ice time over his last three games. He’s scored twice over those three games and faces off against a Sharks team today that is fifth-last in goals per game against. The Sharks have been in firesale mode of late, losing Timo Meier to the Devils a few days ago and already ranking ninth-worst in scoring chances allowed. Buchnevich will continue to get plenty of chances down the stretch and against weaker teams like San Jose will make for a great goal prop target when his price hovers above +150.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.