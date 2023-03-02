NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 2

It’s a short Thursday card in the NBA, but I do think we have an under the radar game to target on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s breakdown a side that I like on Thursday.

I wanted to get this one out early because the line was clearly short. That’s proven true, with the number sitting at -5.5. I still think that’s playable (5.5 is as far as I would go), but at this point you might as well wait and confirm that Tyrese Halliburton plays. Halliburton is questionable with a calf strain, but sounds like he has a decent chance to play. On the Spurs side, Keldon Johnson remains questionable, and is a piece that we’d like to see sit as an Indy backer.

But regardless of moving parts, this should be a strong spot for the Pacers. Indy has been playing really well lately — they won and covered as favorites over the Bulls in the final game before the All-Star break, and are 3-0 ATS coming out of the break. Those three games, the Pacers took the Celtics to overtime, falling just short for the outright victory, but have since defeated the Magic and Mavericks while priced as dogs.

Meanwhile, this Spurs squad just snapped a 15-game losing streak on Tuesday, which isn’t exactly ideal. We all know the prize in this upcoming NBA Draft, and San Antonio is in position to have as good a chance as ever to have one of the highest odds to win the lottery. They’ll look to keep it that way.

Moving on to Friday, a couple of teams opened six-point favorites that I’m interested in backing on the moneyline. The Suns looked great in Kevin Durant’s debut, although we do have to factor in that it came against a poor Charlotte team. But the Bulls have been downright awful themselves, going just 3-7 SU/2-8 ATS over their last 10. The Suns have won six straight over the Bulls, and now 13 of their last 18 overall. Phoenix knows it needs to rip off some wins to end the regular season for seeding purposes, and with Durant back in the lineup they should go on a run. There’s a reason this core stuck around over the All-Star break to work with Durant, rather than go to Cancun.

In Denver we have a big-time revenge spot, and I’ll probably consider playing the Nuggets on the spread as well. These teams met in Memphis on Saturday night, and the Grizzlies put a pounding on Denver, winning by 18 as short favorites. But both of these teams have pretty extreme home/road splits, which is why I backed Memphis in that game. Now the Grizzlies, who are 16-15 SU/14-17 ATS on the road have to go to Denver, where the Nuggets are 28-4 SU/21-10-1 ATS. In a perfect revenge spot, I love Denver in this game.

