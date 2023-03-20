NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 20

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to mix things up! Instead of breaking down multiple bets across the slate, I have created a parlay. You can find it on DraftKings Sportsbook in the card shown below! Now, let’s break it down.

NBA PARLAY

James Harden 10+ Assists

We’re headlining today’s assist-heavy parlay with the best passer in the league right now.

Okay, okay. Maybe not the BEST passer, as I’d probably give Chris Paul and Tyrese Haliburton an edge among others, but Harden is certainly the most prolific. After all, he leads the league in dimes with 10.8 per game.

He’s hit the double-digit mark in six of his last seven games, and I expect that to be the case again tonight. Philly’s offensive system is the perfect fit for the Beard, as he would clearly rather operate as the primary playmaker instead of carrying the load as a scorer at this stage in his career.

Steph Curry 4+ Threes

We’re talking about the greatest three-point shooter of all-time here.

Curry has hit at least four threes in 15 of his last 17 games. Even for him, that level of consistency is incredible. Need I say more?

Jalen Brunson 5+ Assists

In Brunson’s first game back from injury, he hit five assists on the dot. The versatile point guard averages 6.1 on the year, so I’m giving him a little cushion with this prop.

It’s a relatively easy matchup for Brunson tonight, as Minnesota’s backcourt offers little resistance defensively. The logic behind this pick is relatively simple: New York’s offense is thriving right now, and with Brunson operating as the primary playmaker he should be in a great position to rack up the assists.

Domantas Sabonis 7+ Assists

Sabonis’ vision doesn’t get enough love, simply because he plays second fiddle to Nikola Jokic on the list of playmaking big men. I’m genuinely convinced that if Sacramento put the ball in his hands as much as Denver does with Jokic, he could match his assist totals.

Domas is simply an artist with the basketball in his hands. He’s racked up double-digit dimes in five of his last seven contests, so I’m giving him a lot of room to work with here, as he just needs seven tonight.

