NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 21

Let’s take a break from the madness and turn our attention back to the NBA, where we have six matchups on tonight’s slate. I’m coming off a parlay hit in yesterday’s article, so it’s time to keep the momentum rolling! Without further ado, let’s break down Tuesday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

Darius Garland Alternate 7+ Assists (-190)

I was looking at quite a few different props for this game, including a H2H matchup for Donovan Mitchell to outscore Mikal Bridges, but ultimately I opted for the other star guard in Cleveland.

Garland deserves to be in the conversation when discussing the NBA’s best playmakers. His numbers in that department aren’t incredibly flashy (7.8 per game) but that’s only because he’s also scoring nearly 22 points on a nightly basis.

The 23-year-old has hit this total in seven of his last nine games, and he could be getting one of his pick-and-roll partners back tonight in Jarrett Allen. Even if Allen — who is as dangerous a lob threat as they come — doesn’t return to the lineup tonight, I still expect Garland to maintain his high level of playmaking.

Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Over 7.5 Assists (-115)

Some folks are calling this the best prop in basketball right now.

It’s me. I’m some folks.

This leg was included in my parlay yesterday — the number was 7+ then, but he easily cleared it — and the same logic applies this time around. Check out my reasoning below:

