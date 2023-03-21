March Madness Picks: NCAA Basketball Futures on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Madness lived up to the hype in the first couple of rounds, but now the NCAA Tournament resets as we head into the Sweet Sixteen. We’ve had plenty of big upsets, but also some of the top chalk prevail in the bracket.

Let’s breakdown some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

As I put out on Twitter, these plays are a little bit larger because of my ticket on Creighton at 40-1 to win it all. We have a pretty big Alabama to reach the Elite Eight ticket, so we’ll already be rooting for them to get past SDSU on Friday.

Numbers have shifted on these plays to -140 to win the South and +150 to reach the Final. I think both numbers are fine, and would even play the region up to -150.

While SDSU’s defense should be able to slow the Tide down, the Aztecs will also have to find a way to hang around on offense, which should be a huge problem against a ‘Bama defense that is equally elite.

After that, I’d be shocked if we saw Princeton pull a Saint Peter’s and advance, yet again. So I’m anticipating a matchup with Creighton. Either side winning that game would work for me, but if you don’t have the Creighton future, I’d play these Alabama futures for half the posted amount. I still ultimately think they are the winner of this side of the bracket (bottom half contains Tennessee/FAU/Michigan State/Kansas State).

We played Texas big to reach the Sweet 16, and after cashing that one, will be backing them yet again. I considered a plus-money Elite Eight future, and regret not having one of those in hand. But I will be backing Texas over Xavier in some fashion on Friday night, so I figured we’d get ahead to Sunday night as well. I do anticipate that we see Texas taking on Houston, and that’s a matchup I like the Longhorns in.

I’ve been saying it since the bracket came out. Houston has only seen one game that equates to this matchup with Texas this season, and it was a loss at home to ‘Bama. Sure, Houston is good, but between the lack of tests all season and their ability to get stuck in the mud on offense, I think Texas prevails. The Horns were tested every night in the Big 12, and this is where it should payoff.

Place your college basketball bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.