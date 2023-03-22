NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 22

Let’s mix things up again! Why not have some fun and create another parlay? Without further ado, let’s break down Wednesday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Parlay

Joel Embiid 30+ Points at Bulls

At this point, you kind of have to roll with Embiid to score 30+ points until he goes under.

The NBA’s leading scorer has significantly bolstered his MVP case over the last month or so — whether he wants to admit it or not — now sitting as the clear favorite at -240 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 10 straight games, and he just torched the Bulls for 37 on 50% shooting from the field. He should have little trouble doing so again tonight.

Nikola Jokic 10+ Rebounds at Wizards

Speaking of the MVP race, it appears Jokic’s chances of winning his third-straight award are rapidly dwindling. That being said, the Joker is still putting up incredible numbers, currently sitting .1 assists shy of averaging a triple-double.

Jokic grabs just fewer than 12 boards a game, and he’s hit the double-digit mark nine times in his last 10 contests. Despite being 7’3, Kristaps Porzingis isn’t exactly a huge threat on the glass, so I expect Jokic to hit this total with relative ease.

Jalen Brunson Over 5.5 Assists at Heat

We’re going right back to Brunson’s assists after he cleared it comfortably in his last game. My logic for this pick remains the same as last time: he’s serving as the primary playmaker in an offense that is absolutely thriving at the moment. As long as the Knicks hit their shots at a decent rate, he should be fine.

Steph Curry 4+ Threes at Mavericks

If you’ve been reading my daily best bets articles, you’ve seen this prop a couple times. In fact, outside of Domantas Sabonis over assists, it may be my favorite prop in basketball at the moment.

Curry has hit at least four triples in 16 of his last 18 games. Yes, you read that correctly. SIXTEEN of his last EIGHTEEN. He’s the greatest shooter of all-time, blah, blah, blah... you get the point.

