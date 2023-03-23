NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 23

Most people are focused on the Sweet Sixteen kicking off today, but not me! We’ve got a small slate of matchups around the association tonight, and someone has to cover it. So, without further ado, let’s break down Thursday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy Over 2.5 Threes (-150)

There are a lot of fun, big names in this matchup, but I’m staying away from all of them and looking Murphy, who is one of the most underrated players in the league. He’ll never win Most Improved Player because that award goes to superstars who put up ridiculous numbers, but he deserves some praise.

Last year, Murphy averaged 5.4 points per game and played fewer than 14 minutes on a nightly basis. Now, he’s all the way up to 30 minutes a night, he’s scoring 13.4 points per game and has become a vital part of the Pelicans’ rotation.

Murphy has hit at least three triples in nine of his last ten contests. He’s taking quite a few threes each game and is shooting just under 40% from behind the arc, so I like his odds of staying hot tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie Over 8.5 Assists (-135)

New York Knicks at Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Over 22.5 Points & Rebounds (-130)

