March Madness Sweet 16 Picks: Top College Basketball Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 23

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow, along with DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya, join The Sweat to give their favorite March Madness Sweet 16 picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s College Basketball betting card.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Julian’s Pick: Kansas State

Chinmay’s Pick: Under 138.5 total points

Arkansas vs. UConn

Julian’s Pick: UConn

Chinmay’s Pick: Arkansas

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee

Chinmay’s Pick: Florida Atlantic

Gonzaga vs. UCLA

Julian’s Pick: UCLA

Chinmay’s Pick: Gonzaga

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your March Madness bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.