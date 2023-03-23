UFC San Antonio Picks: Anik & Florian’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen on DraftKings

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian preview UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Brian’s Pick: Albert Duraev

Kenny’s Pick: Chidi Njokuani

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Brian’s Pick: Manel Kape

Kenny’s Pick: Manel Kape

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Brian’s Pick: Maycee Barber

Kenny’s Pick: Maycee Barber

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Brian’s Pick: Nate Landwehr

Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Brian’s Pick: Holly Holm

Kenny’s Pick: Holly Holm

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Brian’s Pick: Marlon Vera

Watch the UFC preview show below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

