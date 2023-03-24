NHL Best Bets: Top Hockey Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 24

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his top DraftKings picks for today’s NHL slate.

Geoff’s Picks:

New York Islanders Moneyline -240

Arizona Coyotes-Colorado Avalanche under 6.5 goals

Zach Parise Anytime Scorer +265

Jesper Bratt Anytime Scorer +165

Dawson Mercer Anytime Scorer +195

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

