NBA Picks for March 24: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s NBA slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Celtics are back in Boston following a six-game road trip. While it was a successful 4-2 stretch, it was still an odd one for them, suffering narrow losses to Houston and Utah while only beating Minnesota by two points.

Still, the Celtics were able to hover around their season average of 30.4 first-quarter points per game (third-best in the league), reaching 30 points four times. While they’d need a couple more points in order for this play to hit, they’re in a spot to get an extra bump.

The Celtics have scored 32-plus points in each of their last three home games, and they’re facing a Pacers team that gives up the second-most first-quarter points per game to opponents (31.2).

The Pistons always present a potential blowout spot, but Nick Nurse always likes to play his guys as much as possible. With both being the case, Siakam is in a spot to build on his strong stretch.

The Toronto big has scored 25-plus in three of his last four games, and the over on his points total hit in each of those three contests. With this one being in Toronto, he’s likely to score 25-plus again — the over on his points prop is 23-9 in home games this season.

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, in games where the total on his points prop decreased game-to-game after the over on his points prop hit, the over is 4-0.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.