March Madness Picks: NCAA Basketball Best Bets for Friday March 25 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After some absolutely ridiculous Sweet Sixteen games on Thursday night, we now have a couple of terrific Elite Eight matchups set for Saturday night. These games are going off on the big stage too, with Florida Atlantic and Kansas State tipping at Madison Square Garden, and then Gonzaga and Connecticut battling out in Las Vegas.

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 3 Kansas State (6:09pm ET)

East Regional Final — New York, NY

I’m going to trust that everyone’s favorite Point Gawd, Markquis Nowell, is going to be fine after rolling an ankle during Thursday’s entertaining victory over Michigan State. When Nowell is on the floor, the Wildcats seem to just be a step ahead of the competition. He finished with 20 points and 19 assists on Thursday, the latter an NCAA Tournament record.

It’s not just Nowell, though. K-State will also have the second-best player on the floor in Keyontae Johnson, and has a unit that doesn’t have many holes at the moment. The run FAU is on is remarkable, but I’m not completely sold. Memphis was probably the right side in the opening round, then the Owls beat a 16-seed, and we know Tennessee isn’t exactly an offensive juggernaut.

K-State will be the toughest competition the Owls have faced yet, but the number doesn’t come close to reflecting that. Unless we get any news that Nowell is seriously dinged up, I like the Wildcats to defeat the Owls at their own game on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (8:49pm ET)

West Regional Semifinal — Las Vegas, NV

I stayed up on Thursday to get a good number on UConn, knowing the number would move a bit, but also knowing this would be the public side. I bought off it a bit on Friday, but only because I wanted to split the game up with the first half.

The short handicap on this game for me is that UConn can do exactly what UCLA did to Gonzaga in the first half on Thursday night, but without the burnout in the second half. The Huskies are deeper, healthier, and bigger than the Bruins, and I expect that to be the difference in this one.

The Zags have gotten off to terrible starts in the tournament — 0-3 1H ATS, failing to cover by over eight points in the first half. I expect UConn to jump on the Bulldogs early.

For more analysis, you can checkout my hit on VSiN from Friday morning.

