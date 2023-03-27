NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 27

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to mix things up! Instead of breaking down multiple bets across the slate, Chirag Hira and I have created a parlay. You can find it on DraftKings Sportsbook in the card shown below! Now, let’s break it down.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

NBA PARLAY

Jamal Murray 2+ Threes

We’ve got three 3-point props in this parlay, and this one has the shortest odds.

There’s not a lot to say in terms of logic behind taking these types of bets. If a guy is hitting his threes, that’s all you’re looking for.

Murray has certainly been hitting his threes, too. The star guard has connected on at least two long-range attempts in five straight games, extending his lead as the Nuggets’ all-time franchise leader in triples.

Two-plus threes is more than doable for him tonight.

CJ McCollum 2+ Threes

Are you ready for this elite analysis?

McCollum has hit at least two triples in seven of his last nine games. Boom.

This is also a “revenge game” for him. Tie that in with the fact that Portland is atrocious defensively, and everything is trending in the right direction for CJ to keep it rolling tonight.

Keegan Murray 3+ Threes

The third (and last, thankfully) three-point prop in this parlay.

This one goes hand-in-hand with our last leg, which is Sabonis seven-plus assists. Murray has been fantastic as of last for the Kings, playing an instrumental role in their push for a top seed in the West.

The No. 4 overall pick has hit at least three triples in six straight games, including a ridiculous 6-12 outing from behind-the-arc against Utah on Saturday. As long as he continues to shoot them at this volume, we’ll ride the hot hand.

Domantas Sabonis 7+ Assists

*Copy and paste explanation for this prop*

If you’ve been reading my daily best bets articles for a while, you’ve seen this bet quite a few times. I’ve gone as far as calling it the best prop in basketball right now, and I stand by that.

Sabonis doesn’t get nearly enough respect simply due to the fact that he plays second fiddle to Nikola Jokic on the list of playmaking big men. Don’t be mistaken, Domas’ vision might be just as elite as the Joker’s.

Sabonis has racked up seven-plus assists in five straight games. He should keep it rolling tonight against a Jazz team that struggles defensively.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.