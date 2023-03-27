Valero Texas Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR makes a second stop in Texas this week for the Valero Texas Open. TPC San Antonio will be the host course and is a 7,438-yard par 72 with Bermuda grass greens. The field this week will feature Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler, along with defending champion J.J. Spaun and former champion Corey Conners. Most of the PGA TOUR decided to take the week off to prep for Augusta, as The Masters begins next week.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Kirk has had a bit of a champion’s hangover after winning the Honda Classic. He went T39 at the API before missing the cut at THE PLAYERS. He’s since had three weeks off and should be ready to go this week at TPC San Antonio, a course where he’s had quite a bit of success at in his career.

Kirk has played this event each of the past seven years, posting three top-eight finishes and an additional T13. The data shows this is no fluke either, as Kirk ranks sixth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at this course in his career. He also sits fourth in this field in that category over the past 24 rounds as well, while ranking third behind only Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler in SG: Total in that time frame.

After getting the proverbial monkey off his back at the Honda Classic, and winning for the first time since 2015, it’s possible the flood gates could open for Kirk, as wins sometimes come in bunches. This is as good a spot as any to back him, especially in a field like this.

This is a bet on talent play at a pretty nice price, because if Davis was playing well this year this number might be half of what it is now. The Aussie came out and said that he had been dealing with an illness for the past few months, which you can almost certainly attribute his poor recent results to. He looks to be over whatever was ailing him, as over his past two starts he finished T6 at THE PLAYERS and then went 2-1 in the group stage of the WGC Dell Match Play last week.

If you take a long term view of Davis’ stats, he rates out as one of the best players in this field, ranking fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green, seventh in SG: Ball-Striking and 14th in SG: Total over his past 48 rounds. People forget we are just 20 months removed from Davis winning on the PGA TOUR at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a field not too dissimilar to this.

He’s played TPC San Antonio twice, making the cut in one of those. However, this was well he became the well rounded golfer that he is now. Getting 50/1 on a player of Davis’ caliber in a field like this is quite simply too good to pass up.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.