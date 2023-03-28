NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 28

We’ve got six game on tonight’s DraftKings Sportsbook slate, and at this point every matchup matters as we head towards the postseason. Let’s break it all down!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

Over 234

My typical strategy when it comes to game totals is targeting an inflated number and rolling with the under. Unfortunately, that’s not possible tonight, as all of the totals are relatively reasonable. We’re not in the 240s with any of these matchups, which has forced me to pivot.

Instead, I’m going to actually target one of the higher totals on Tuesday’s slate and take the over in Warriors-Pelicans. At first glance, neither of these teams have been particularly effective at hitting the over. Five of the last six games involving the Pelicans specifically have gone under.

However, it’s not really their fault. New Orleans has scored 115-plus points in five straight matchups. The Warriors have racked up 119 or more in eight of their last nine contests. Their opponents have simply failed to keep pace.

As long as Golden State and New Orleans maintain their respective offensive forms, this matchup has potential to go way over 234.

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies

Magic +7

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.