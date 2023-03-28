 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How To Bet Tuesday’s Three Ball Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Three Ball Super Boost involving the Splash Brothers and Trey Murphy for Tuesday’s NBA slate.

By DK Playbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a Three Ball Super Boost for Tuesday’s NBA slate!

Get Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, & Trey Murphy 10+ combined Threes Made, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

  • New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors on 03/28 at 10:00 p.m. EST
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, & Trey Murphy 10+ combined Threes Made (under ‘DK Specials’)
  • Boosted Odds: +100
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 3/28 at 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

  • Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Trey Murphy are first, second and fourth in 3-pointers made in March and are averaging 12.8 combined threes over that span.
  • Steph Curry has made four or more 3-pointers in six of his last 10 games: 3/26/23 vs. MIN (4 3PM); 3/20/23 vs. HOU (5 3PM); 3/17/23 vs. ATL (4 3PM); 3/15/23 vs. LAC (8 3PM); 3/13/23 vs. PHX (4 3PM); 3/11/23 vs. MIL (6 3PM); and 3/9/23 vs. MEM (4 3PM)
  • Klay Thompson has made four or more 3-pointers in five of his last 10 games: 3/26/23 vs. MIN (5 3PM); 3/24/23 vs. PHI (6 3PM); 3/20/23 vs. HOU (5 3PM); 3/13/23 vs. PHX (8 3PM); and 3/11/23 vs. MIL (4 3PM)
  • Trey Murphy has made four or more 3-pointers in five of his last 10 games: 3/25/23 vs. LAC (10 3PM); 3/23/23 vs. CHA (4 3PM); 3/17/23 vs. HOU (4 3PM); 3/14/23 vs. LAL (4 3PM); and 3/12/23 vs. POR (9 3PM)

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

More From DraftKings Nation