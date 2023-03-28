How To Bet Tuesday’s Three Ball Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a Three Ball Super Boost for Tuesday’s NBA slate!

Get Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, & Trey Murphy 10+ combined Threes Made, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors on 03/28 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, & Trey Murphy 10+ combined Threes Made (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 3/28 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Trey Murphy are first, second and fourth in 3-pointers made in March and are averaging 12.8 combined threes over that span.

Steph Curry has made four or more 3-pointers in six of his last 10 games: 3/26/23 vs. MIN (4 3PM); 3/20/23 vs. HOU (5 3PM); 3/17/23 vs. ATL (4 3PM); 3/15/23 vs. LAC (8 3PM); 3/13/23 vs. PHX (4 3PM); 3/11/23 vs. MIL (6 3PM); and 3/9/23 vs. MEM (4 3PM)

Klay Thompson has made four or more 3-pointers in five of his last 10 games: 3/26/23 vs. MIN (5 3PM); 3/24/23 vs. PHI (6 3PM); 3/20/23 vs. HOU (5 3PM); 3/13/23 vs. PHX (8 3PM); and 3/11/23 vs. MIL (4 3PM)

Trey Murphy has made four or more 3-pointers in five of his last 10 games: 3/25/23 vs. LAC (10 3PM); 3/23/23 vs. CHA (4 3PM); 3/17/23 vs. HOU (4 3PM); 3/14/23 vs. LAL (4 3PM); and 3/12/23 vs. POR (9 3PM)

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.