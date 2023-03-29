How To Bet the Opening Day All-Purpose No Sweat Bet on any MLB Market on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is celebrating MLB Opening Day by offering up an all-purpose No Sweat Bet on any MLB Market!
The terms are as follows:
- All MLB Games, 3/30 - 4/2
- Opt-In and place any MLB bet
- If your first qualifying bet after opting in loses, we’ll credit your bet back as a Bonus Bet up to $10
- One qualifying bet per user during the promotional period
- Includes single bets, SGPs, SGPx and traditional parlays where all legs are MLB
- Excludes cash out bets, voided bets, early win, profit boosts, and odds boosts
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Bonus Bet issued after qualifying bet settlement
- Bonus Bet expires after 7 days
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.