NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 29

NBA Best Bets readers, it’s been fun.

With March Madness winding to a close, Julian Edlow will be returning to take over again shortly. You’ll still be hearing from me on a somewhat consistent basis, though.

We’ve got 10 games on tonight’s DraftKings Sportsbook slate. Let’s break it all down!

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Over 5.5 Assists (+115)

Booker has hit six assists just once in his last 10 games, but Kevin Durant’s return to the lineup should do wonders for his playmaking numbers. If you want to be safe and wait for the alternate line to take Booker at 5+ assists, that’s perfectly fine too.

Book and KD have only played together three times this season, but the young wing racked up at least six dimes on all three occasions. In fact, in their most recent outing together, Booker finished with 10 assists.

There’s just something about adding Durant to the lineup that opens up so many playmaking opportunities for Booker, who is not known for racking up assists whatsoever. I expect that trend to continue tonight in KD’s return to action.

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Under 110.5 Total Points (-120)

Who’s going to score for Portland?

That’s a serious question.

The Trail Blazers are likely going to take the floor tonight without — deep breath — Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Cam Reddish, Trendon Watford, and Justise Winslow.

I repeat, who is going to score for Portland??

All due respect to Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle and Drew Eubanks, but I will be legitimately stunned if that crew manages to hit 111 points tonight. One may assume that Sacramento’s high-octane offense would help out Portland in that regard, but the Kings actually rank outside the top-10 in pace this year despite their ridiculous offensive rating.

The Blazers are likely in for a long night.

