MLB Best Bets: Jared Carrabis’ Top Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 MLB Season

DraftKings baseball host Jared Carrabis gives his top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 MLB season.

Padres vs. Blue Jays

Braves o/u 94.5: OVER

Red Sox o/u 77.5: OVER

Guardians o/u 86.5: OVER

Astros o/u 95.5: OVER

Angels o/u 82.5: OVER

Dodgers o/u 95.5: UNDER

Mets o/u 91.5: OVER

Yankees o/u 93.5: UNDER

Phillies o/u 88.5: UNDER

Cardinals o/u 88.5: OVER

Blue Jays o/u 91.5: OVER

Padres 93.5: OVER

On today’s episode of Baseball Is Dead, Jared, Dallas, Joey and Jayhay discuss new MLB rule changes, the Opening Day MLB slate, and Jacob deGrom. The guys also give their picks for various MLB awards, including Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP.

AL Manager of the Year

Jared: Phil Nevin

Jayhay: Scott Servais

Joey: Scott Servais

Dallas: John Schneider

NL Manager of the Year

Jared: Bob Melvin

Dallas: Bob Melvin

Jayhay: Brian Snitker

AL Rookie of the Year

Jared: Triston Casas

Dallas: Josh Jung

Jayhay: Hunter Brown

Joey: Masataka Yoshida

NL Rookie of the Year

Jared: Kodai Senga

Dallas: Jordan Walker

Jayhay: Hayden Wesneski

Joey: Miguel Vargas

AL Cy Young

Jared: Alek Manoah

Dallas: Alek Manoah

Jayhay: Cristian Javier

Joey: Jacob deGrom

NL Cy Young

Jared: Spencer Strider

Jayhay: Corbin Burnes

Joey: Zack Wheeler

AL MVP

Jared: Shohei Ohtani

Dallas: Shohei Ohtani

Jayhay: Yordan Álvarez

Joey: Shohei Ohtani

NL MVP

Jared: Trea Turner

Dallas: Trea Turner

Jayhay: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Joey: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Jared Carrabis joined The Sweat to discuss the biggest storylines around baseball ahead of Opening Day. Watch below!

VIDEO:

