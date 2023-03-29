MLB Best Bets: Jared Carrabis’ Top Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 MLB Season

DraftKings baseball host Jared Carrabis gives his top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 MLB season.
AL East Winner
Blue Jays
AL Central Winner
Guardians
AL West Winner
Astros
NL East Winner
Braves
NL Central Winner
Cardinals
NL West Winner
Padres
World Series matchup
Padres vs. Blue Jays
Regular Season Wins
Braves o/u 94.5: OVER
Red Sox o/u 77.5: OVER
Guardians o/u 86.5: OVER
Astros o/u 95.5: OVER
Angels o/u 82.5: OVER
Dodgers o/u 95.5: UNDER
Mets o/u 91.5: OVER
Yankees o/u 93.5: UNDER
Phillies o/u 88.5: UNDER
Cardinals o/u 88.5: OVER
Blue Jays o/u 91.5: OVER
Padres 93.5: OVER
Player Awards
American League MVP
Shohei Ohtani
National League MVP
Trea Turner
American League Cy Young
Alek Manoah
National League Cy Young
Spencer Strider
AL Rookie of the Year
Triston Casas
NL Rookie of the Year
Kodai Senga
AL Manager of the Year
Phil Nevin
NL Manager of the Year
Bob Melvin
On today’s episode of Baseball Is Dead, Jared, Dallas, Joey and Jayhay discuss new MLB rule changes, the Opening Day MLB slate, and Jacob deGrom. The guys also give their picks for various MLB awards, including Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP.
AL Manager of the Year
Jared: Phil Nevin
Jayhay: Scott Servais
Joey: Scott Servais
Dallas: John Schneider
NL Manager of the Year
Jared: Bob Melvin
Dallas: Bob Melvin
Jayhay: Brian Snitker
AL Rookie of the Year
Jared: Triston Casas
Dallas: Josh Jung
Jayhay: Hunter Brown
Joey: Masataka Yoshida
NL Rookie of the Year
Jared: Kodai Senga
Dallas: Jordan Walker
Jayhay: Hayden Wesneski
Joey: Miguel Vargas
AL Cy Young
Jared: Alek Manoah
Dallas: Alek Manoah
Jayhay: Cristian Javier
Joey: Jacob deGrom
NL Cy Young
Jared: Spencer Strider
Jayhay: Corbin Burnes
Joey: Zack Wheeler
AL MVP
Jared: Shohei Ohtani
Dallas: Shohei Ohtani
Jayhay: Yordan Álvarez
Joey: Shohei Ohtani
NL MVP
Jared: Trea Turner
Dallas: Trea Turner
Jayhay: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Joey: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Jared Carrabis joined the Unreasonable Odds Podcast to discuss divisional wins, Cy Young futures and more!
Jared Carrabis joined The Sweat to discuss the biggest storylines around baseball ahead of Opening Day.
