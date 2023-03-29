NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 30

Just two games on Thursday’s NBA betting card, but we’ve got a big one on the slate in the Eastern Conference. Let’s breakdown a betting side on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics are coming of an awful loss in Washington on Tuesday night, falling to the Wizards as 11-point favorites. Boston is somehow just 6-8 straight up since December 16 when priced as a double-digit favorite. The C’s have been sleepwalking through games they should easily win. But one of the reasons why just may have been this Thursday night showdown in Milwaukee.

It sets up a strong bounce-back spot for Boston to refocus on its outside shot at the top-seed in the east, and they absolutely need a victory in Milwaukee at this point. The Celts have matched up well with the Bucks so far this season, and the reserves even pushed Milwaukee’s starters to overtime in this building earlier in the season.

Boston rested its starters in the fourth quarter in Washington, so they’ll be fresh to go here in a very impactful game that’ll be heavily viewed. The Bucks are in a much different situation, returning home off a four game road trip, including a game on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

I’m writing this up prior the Wednesday’s games, and was somewhat surprised to see this game on the board before Milwaukee played in Indy. The first game home off a road trip that saw Milwaukee go out west to Utah and Denver, then back east for some division games isn’t the easiest spot to be in, particularly with the back-to-back.

The spot and situation really favor the Celtics. I’m confident Boston plays everyone in this game, while there’s always the outside shot something happens to the Bucks on Wednesday that could lead to some key names sitting on Thursday. I’m not relying on that happening — I like the Celtics anyway. But I think there’s a potential edge in betting this one early.

