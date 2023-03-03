Same Game Parlay Extra: How a Bettor Turned $25 Into Over $13,500 With an NBA SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook

Wednesday night, the NBA featured nine games on the schedule, highlighted by the debut of Kevin Durant with his new team, the Suns. One bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook celebrated that return in style, turning the night into a huge success with an eight-leg Same Game Parlay Extra that resulted in a payday of over $13K.

A Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) allows bettors to combine multiple single picks and Same Game Parlays (SGPs) into one SGPx. The combined odds can elevate quickly, and this one was pushed all the way to +54290 odds.

The $25 parlay paid out a total of $13,597.50 when all eight of the following were winning picks:

PHO Suns @ CHA Hornets - Kevin Durant 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

PHO Suns @ CHA Hornets - Devin Booker 25+ Points

PHO Suns @ CHA Hornets - Deandre Ayton 10+ Rebounds

PHO Suns @ CHA Hornets - Chris Paul 8+ Assists

NO Pelicans @ POR Trail Blazers - Damian Lillard 40+ Points + Rebounds

NO Pelicans @ POR Trail Blazers - Brandon Ingram 40+ Points + Rebounds

NO Pelicans @ POR Trail Blazers - Jerami Grant 30+ Points + Rebounds

NO Pelicans @ POR Trail Blazers - CJ McCollum 30+ Points + Rebounds

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we break down how each leg hit, just a quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. An SGP combines multiple picks from the same game, and an SGPx combines multiple single bets and Same Game Parlays. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

This SGPx was built on two sets of four picks from two of the bigger NBA matchups of Wednesday night. The first four picks were from Durant’s debut as the Suns headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. All four of the players selected were Suns, as this bettor picked Kevin Durant to have 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists, Devin Booker to have 25+ Points, Deandre Ayton to grab 10+ Rebounds and Chris Paul to dish out 8+ Assists while running the show.

The first three of those four picks went green in the third quarter as the Suns built a comfortable lead. Ayton grabbed his 10th rebound with 6:10 left in the third quarter, and Paul handed out his eighth assist of the night on an Ayton dunk at the 5:29 mark.

Booker did most of the heavy lifting on offense throughout the evening, especially in the third quarter. In that frame, he scored 17 of his 37 points, including a three-pointer which got him to his over with 26 points with just under four minutes left in the third.

The last of the four Suns’ legs to hit was Durant’s points, rebounds and assists prop. The total was on the low side since Durant was just returning to action for the first time since suffering an MCL injury in early January. He played a few more minutes than expected and put together a solid debut.

Coming into the fourth quarter, Durant had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists, putting his total at 20. He converted a three-point play and grabbed a rebound leaving him just one stat under the total until he knocked down a pullup jumper with 9:17 remaining in the fourth quarter to go over his prop total. He finished with a comfortable over of 23 points, six rebounds and two assists including the highlight below.

After the four Suns’ legs got the party started, the final four picks in his SGPx were from the later game between the Pelicans and the Trail Blazers. This parlay had two picks from each side of this matchup—Damian Lillard 40+ Points + Rebounds and Jerami Grant 30+ Points + Rebounds from the Trail Blazers’ side of the box score along with Brandon Ingram 40+ Points + Rebounds and CJ McCollum 30+ Points + Rebounds from the Pelicans’ side.

This game was the first time that Lillard and McCollum went head-to-head after sharing the backcourt in Portland for so many years. It was a close contest until late when New Orleans pulled away to win 121-110 and snap its four-game losing skid.

Two of the picks hit fairly comfortably while two looked very unlikely until the closing seconds. Dame time started early in this one, and with 2:29 left in the third quarter Lillard had delivered on his prop with 33 points and seven rebounds after a three-point play. He had 15 points in the quarter including this three-pointer:

Ingram stepped up in the fourth as the Pelicans started to get some separation. He hit the three-pointer in the highlight below with six minutes remaining on a dish from McCollum to get to his over with 36 points and six boards at that point. Ingram went on to finish with a team-high 40 points.

35 n countin for B.I., he may burn the house down pic.twitter.com/GXTfXCxRAO — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 2, 2023

Things got really crazy for this bettor as time wound down. With under a minute left, two outcomes looked unlikely to hit. Grant had just 23 points and four rebounds and McCollum had 22 points and seven rebounds, leaving both just under their totals of 30. The starters were still on the floor late, though, even though the Pelicans had a 15-point lead.

With just 35.3 seconds left in the game, Grant dunked to get to 25 points and four rebounds, still just short of his total. On the other end, McCollum hit a 13-foot floater on the Pelicans’ last shot attempt of the game, getting him to 24 points to go with his seven rebounds and helping him hit his total of 30+ points and rebounds.

That still wouldn’t have resulted in this better grabbing the bag, though, since Grant was still one point or rebound short. On the final shot of the game, though, Grant drilled his fifth three-pointer of the contest. That shot gave him 28 points to go with four rebounds and meant that he finished just over his total at the last possible moment. While that three-pointer was ultimately meaningless to the outcome of the game, closing the margin from 14 points to 11 points, it was exactly what this parlay needed to go green across the board.

Grant and McCollum’s late heroics did just enough to push this $25 parlay to the win and net this bettor a massive $13.5K payout. You can build your own successful Same Game Parlay Extra on DraftKings Sportsbook for a wide variety of sports and multiply your payouts by raising the odds. There are so many different combinations from different sports and contests to consider on a daily basis. Get started today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!