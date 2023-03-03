NBA Picks for March 3: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook plays for Friday’s NBA slate.

Not only are the Knicks rolling, they’re also covering. Having done so in each of their last six games, the Knicks now have the third-best record ATS. And they’re in a spot to extend this run of success.

The Heat have the worst record ATS in the NBA. Their play since the start of February has only made things worse. Following their loss vs. Philadelphia, the Heat are 4-7 straight up and 2-9 ATS since the start of February.

And while being a home underdog hasn’t been a common occurrence for Miami this season (2-1), the Knicks are getting familiar with being road favorites. New York enters Friday 7-2 ATS in that scenario.

I was hoping this wouldn’t be any higher than 9.5, never mind 7.5. Mitchell Robinson does some serious work on the glass, and the Knicks are tough on opposing centers, but Adebayo is due.

Although Miami’s All-Star big man went over this number last game, he hasn’t cracked 10 boards the last four games. He’s only had two other stretches that long this season. Neither of those two stretches lasted into a fifth game without a 10-rebound performance.

After opening as a three-point underdog, Oklahoma City has been bet down to a one-point favorite vs. the Jazz. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was set to make his return, then I’d get it. But as of now, he’s listed as out. Definitely something worth monitoring throughout the day, but this is still a great spot for OKC to hunt for a loss in an effort to create separation from the Western Conference fringe-playoff teams while also improving draft position against some of the Eastern Conference with a similar record. So, OKC doesn’t have a reason to push SGA even if he gets the green light.

And with SGA out, the Thunder have done a good job getting themselves out of the playoff conversation. OKC enters Friday riding a five-game losing streak, four of which did not feature SGA.

The rookie has gone over this number in each of the last three games, and that’s largely been due to his significant shot volume. He’s logged double-digit shot attempts in the last three, and this is only the third time he’s had such a stretch this season.

With the Clippers running thin and on the second leg of a back-to-back, they shouldn’t be the same defensive threat they tend to be. Even if they were, Murray has gone over this number each time he’s seen the Clippers this season.

