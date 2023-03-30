MLB Picks: Top MLB Late Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 30

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne, along with RotoWire’s Erik Halterman, join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s late MLB betting card.

Steve’s Picks:

White Sox-Astros under 3.5 runs through first five innings -125

Angels over 2.5 runs through first five innings +130

Zach Gallen over 5.5 strikeouts +105

Guardians-Mariners under 6.5 total runs -105

Garion’s Picks:

Framer Valdez over 5.5 hits allowed +125

Angels -1.5 Run Line -120

Diamondbacks Moneyline +145

Guardians-Mariners under 0.5 runs in the first inning -150

Erik’s Picks:

White Sox Moneyline

Angels-Athletics under 7.0 runs -110

Shohei Ohtani under 0.5 earned run +140

Diamondbacks Moneyline +145

Guardians -1.5 Run Line +190

