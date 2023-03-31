NBA Picks for March 31: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s NBA slate.

Although he’s done well against the Hawks this season, Bridges has yet to go over this number against them. That said, the over on his points prop in both of those games did hit, scoring 23 and 24.

While he had similar shot volume in those two games as he has of late, he’s taking far more 3-pointers now, averaging eight per night over Brooklyn’s last 10. His lowest total during this stretch is six 3-point attempts, which is still above his season average (5.2). Meanwhile, over Atlanta’s last 10 games, opponents are shooting 38% from deep.

Lastly, Bridges’ points prop increased by one after the over hit in Brooklyn’s last game. In games where his points prop total increases game-to-game after the over hit in the previous contest, the over is 14-6 on Bridges’ points prop.

If both teams were at full strength, this number would make perfect sense. In fact, I’d likely be on New York’s side in this one. They’ve done a good job of covering as road dogs (16-11). But in each of those games, they had Julius Randle. For the first time all season, the Knicks will be without their All-Star forward.

Now, Randle did only play 14:42 last game, and the Knicks still covered as 5.5 favorites vs. Miami. As much as Jimmy Butler’s efforts have given the Heat a good chance to clinch the six seed and avoid the play-in tourney, Miami has not been good as a road dog this season (7-11 ATS).

More importantly, they are not the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are 23–12-1 ATS as home favorites this season. Regardless of whether or not Jarrett Allen (doubtful) plays, the Cavs should have no problem covering for the 24th time as home favorites with New York’s best player unavailable for the first time in 78 games.

