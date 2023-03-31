 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How To Bet Friday’s King James Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Super Boost involving LeBron James for Friday’s NBA slate.

By DK Playbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a LeBron James Super Boost for Friday’s NBA slate!

Get LeBron James to score 25+ points tonight, boosted to + 100! The terms are as follows:

  • Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on 03/31 at 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James 25+ Points (under ‘Plaver Points’ - ‘Alt Points’)
  • Boosted Odds: +100
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 3/31 at 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

  • LeBron James is averaging 29.2 PPG this season.
  • LeBron has 35 of 49 games with 25+ points this season.
  • LeBron has scored 25 or more points in seven of his past 10 games — 3/29/23 vs. CHI (25 points); 2/26/23 vs. DAL (26 points); 2/7/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/4/23 vs. NOP (27 points); 2/2/23 vs. IND (26 points); 1/3/23 vs. NYK (28 points); and 1/28/23 vs. BOS (41 points)
  • The Timberwolves have allowed 115.9 points per game, good for 18th in the league.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

