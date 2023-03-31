How To Bet Friday’s King James Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a LeBron James Super Boost for Friday’s NBA slate!
Get LeBron James to score 25+ points tonight, boosted to + 100! The terms are as follows:
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on 03/31 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James 25+ Points (under ‘Plaver Points’ - ‘Alt Points’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 3/31 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)
WE'VE GOT A KING JAMES SUPER BOOST— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 31, 2023
LeBron has averaged 29.2 PPG this season, so we've boosted his odds to score 25+ points to +100.
➡️ https://t.co/UditSwfGg9 pic.twitter.com/cHIfvJdGdd
Key Stats
- LeBron James is averaging 29.2 PPG this season.
- LeBron has 35 of 49 games with 25+ points this season.
- LeBron has scored 25 or more points in seven of his past 10 games — 3/29/23 vs. CHI (25 points); 2/26/23 vs. DAL (26 points); 2/7/23 vs. OKC (38 points); 2/4/23 vs. NOP (27 points); 2/2/23 vs. IND (26 points); 1/3/23 vs. NYK (28 points); and 1/28/23 vs. BOS (41 points)
- The Timberwolves have allowed 115.9 points per game, good for 18th in the league.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.