College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for March 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook

March Madness has arrived! Before some of the major conferences get going with their tournaments, we have an exciting slate on Monday games when it comes to some of the smaller Conference Tournaments. Let’s dive into some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Southern Championship Game (Ashville, NC)

Furman took both regular season matchups here, but the Mocs come into the championship game hot — 3-0 SU/ATS in this tournament. That includes a win as a dog against Samford, who also got the best of Chattanooga both times in the regular season.

The Mocs are just clicking right now, and will have the best player on the floor in Jake Stephens. With all the pressure on top-seeded Furman, look for the Mocs to carry some momentum into this one and repeat as SoCon Champs.

Sun Belt Championship Game (Pensacola, FL)

The Jaguars are on an impressive run here in the Fun Belt, ripping off three straight wins (two as underdogs) to reach the title game. South ‘Bama improved to 5-1 SU/6-0 ATS on a neutral floor this season in the process.

ULL took care of business in this matchup in the regular season, but much like Chattanooga, I think this third result could wind up bucking the trend. The Jags are red-hot, now 8-1 SU/ATS over their last nine, and knocked off top-seeded Southern Miss in this tournament in the process. With all the pressure on Furman, I wan’t the team playing with house money that’s hot at the right time.

WCC Semifinals (Las Vegas, NV)

Last week I put out a play on Gonzaga to win the WCC, and then today I added to it. So while I’ll be rooting for the Zags as massive favorites on Monday, I won’t be playing anything on the spread. That said, I think we have Drew Timme in a pretty good spot here.

Timme is averaging 21.1 points per game this season, and had two very different games against San Francisco in the regular season. In the road game, Timme has arguably his worst game of the season, shooting 3-for-16 with just 11 points. Outside of a 7’2 big man from the Ukraine that hardly plays, the Dons do not have much size along the frontline. We saw that play out in the rematch — Timme dropped 21 points in just 20 minutes, and that was while missing an uncharacteristic four free throws.

In a must-win game on what will be much closer to a home court for the Bulldogs in Vegas, I think we should see very efficient work early from Timme in this one. Over the previous two seasons, Timme matched up with San Francisco five times, scoring 20-plus in four of them.

While the Zags will hopefully be able to rest their starters late to get some rest for a championship game on Tuesday, they’ll need an early surge from their best player to get to that point.

